Washington Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Likely Out for Season

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is unlikely to return this season.

Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is not expected to return this season because of the hip injury he suffered in September, sources say.



Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury in Washington’s season-opener, a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Fitzpatrick threw for 13 yards on three passes before leaving the game with the injury.

With Fitzpatrick likely out, expect Taylor Heinicke to continue handling under center duties for the Washington Football Team. Heinicke has thrown for 1,928 yards in seven games this year, completing 175 passes and 11 touchdowns. Last playing in a 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, Heinicke threw for 274 yards on 24 passes with one touchdown. Priced at $6,900 on FanDuel for Week 10, Heinicke looks to have a tough matchup, facing a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense ranked ninth in DVOA, per Football Outsiders.

Washington, who is returning to action after a Week 9 bye, are 9.5-point home underdogs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 51-point total.