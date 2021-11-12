With Cam Newton’s Return To Panthers, How Do These Prop Bets Look? Newton has a chance to show 2020 was a fluke by Patrick McAvoy 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Are you betting on Cam Newton?

The 2015 Most Valuable Player officially is back in the NFL after re-signing with the Panthers on Thursday afternoon and with the big news also comes some prop bets to look out for, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Newton isn’t likely to start Sunday as he reacclimates himself with the team. This would leave the 32-year-old with seven regular-season games left to make his mark. Sam Darnold is out four-to-six weeks and may return, but Newton’s deal doesn’t necessarily scream backup money, so what can the three-time Pro Bowl select do?

PointsBet Sportsbook came out with prop bets for the quarterback for the rest of the way regarding rushing touchdowns, passing touchdowns, passing yards and whether or not he will lead all quarterbacks in rushing touchdowns the rest of the regular season.

Which Cam Newton comeback props are you eyeing? 👀 @PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/RUh6b4q8bi — NBC Sports EDGE Betting (@NBCSportsBet) November 12, 2021

If you only take Newton’s 2020 season with the New England Patriots into account, all two of the individual props may be unders, while rushing touchdowns the rest of the season and leading the league in quarterback rushing touchdowns may be more likely. Breaking Newton’s 2020 season down by pace through seven games would’ve put him at 1,239.7 passing yards, 3.73 passing touchdowns and 5.6 rushing touchdowns over that span.

This obviously isn’t a perfect science as Newton is going to a completely different team with stronger weapons in Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. Newton also is healthy now, which he wasn’t necessarily the last time he was in Carolina.

Last season’s performance and a lack of play so far certainly has lowered what the expected numbers would look like for the 32-year-old, but there’s still something worth taking here.

Newton had the worst passing season of his career last season and even with only seven games of action should be able to muster up yards and hit the over. The rushing touchdown number set at just 2.5 over seven games should be an easy over, even with McCaffrey in the backfield. The passing touchdown number also jumps out as one that could be an easy over. Newton has averaged over a touchdown pass per game every other season of his career in which he played more than two games, and should be in for a nice bounce-back. The overall QB rushing touchdown lead may be tough with others like Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray performing so well.

Overall, all of this is based on a hypothetical comeback performance by Newton in his return to where it all started. This may not be the case. Maybe last season was more of new normal for him, but we should begin to find out soon.