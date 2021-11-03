World Series Game 6 Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Betting Guide by Sports Grid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Braves +112|Astros -132

Spread: Braves +1.5 (-178)|Astros -1.5 (+146)

Total: 8.5 Over -118| Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Braves -240|Astros +200

Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros News, Analysis and Pick

The Atlanta Braves have two more chances to secure their first World Series Championship since 1995, after blowing a four-run lead at home in Game 5. Now, the series intensifies as we head back to Houston, where the Astros can force a deciding Game 7.

Max Fried gets the ball for the Braves in Game 6. Fried was commanding in his first two postseason starts but has faltered recently. The former first-round pick has given up 10 earned runs, 11 total, over his past two outings spanning 9.2 innings. Opponents are getting to Fried, collecting 15 hits and three walks over those starts. Fried had good command in his last outing and has enough pitches in his arsenal that he can keep the Astros guessing. The pendulum has swung far enough, and we’re expecting Fried to start to progress towards averages.

The Astros continue to score at unsustainable rates, putting them at risk of running cold at the worst time of year. We’ve seen some regression from the Stros throughout the series, as they’ve been held to two or fewer runs in three of the five games. That decreased run production could trickle into tonight’s contest, as the Braves bullpen comes in rested after an off-day yesterday.

Both bullpens have been outstanding this season, and as we saw throughout this series, they can keep their teams in games even when trailing. Astros relievers have a 2.85 earned run average, with the Braves close behind at 3.24. If either starter falters, these bullpens can be relied upon to eat up innings.

First glance at starting pitching would indicate that over is the play to make. However, we anticipate progression from Fried, a more tepid Astros offense, and sustained bullpen production, all of which point towards a low-scoring game. We’re on the under in Game 6 tonight.

The Bet: Under 8.5 -104

