Zack Moss has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday for the Bills, the Bills official website reports. This was expected as Moss could practice, granted in a limited fashion, on Thursday and Friday. Moss suffered the injury early in the game versus the Jaguars and only played 19 snaps, rushing the ball three times for six yards and two receptions for 18 yards. Moss has 233 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and 18 receptions for 166 yards and a score on the season.

The Bills have struggled on offense since Josh Allen slipped at the one-yard line late in a loss to the Titans in Week 6. Sure they scored 26 points in their next game versus the Dolphins, but it was far from a crisp performance, and then the bottom fell out in their 9-6 loss to the Jaguars last week. The Bills will hope that the Jets will cure what ails them tomorrow.

The Bills are 13 point favorites in this contest and are -720 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 47.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.