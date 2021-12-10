49ers vs. Bengals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 14 on FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in Week 14 in what could prove to be a pivotal matchup for two teams battling for playoff position. San Francisco comes into this contest banged up. On Wednesday, players missing practice include Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, Dre Greenlaw, Trenton Cannon, and Emmanuel Moseley. Jeff Wilson was limited in practice. Cincinnati also had some concerning names miss practice on Wednesday, including Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson. Riley Reiff was limited in practice.

The San Francisco 49ers have won three of their past four games and have fought their way back into the playoff mix in the process. Not too long ago, the talking heads discussed firing Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. After battling back to .500, that discourse has gone cold. San Francisco has rarely played to their potential this season, picking up five of their six wins against teams not expected to make the playoffs. The good news is that with a win against Cincinnati, the 49ers can push their way to the 10 win mark. However, if they lose this weekend, they could struggle to make their postseason dreams a reality.

Cincinnati started the season scorching hot but have lost three of their past five games. Like the 49ers, the Bengals have beat up on bad teams for most of the season, with four of their seven wins coming against teams that currently sit under .500. Joe Burrow leads the NFL in interceptions. And the offense, despite some of the best talent in the entire league, has been inconsistent enough to lose to a team like the New York Jets.

The spread for this contest currently sits at -1.5 on the 49ers, a complete flip from the +1 it opened at. Despite the line change, 58 percent of the public action has come on the Bengals to cover. This suggests that there has been significant sharp action on the 49ers to cover. As mentioned above, the 49ers have won three of their past four games, while the Bengals have lost three of their previous five. These teams are heading into this weekend’s contest in completely different forms. The Bengals were listed as the slight favorites due to playing at home, but the market quickly corrected the number. Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in their previous five home games. The 49ers are currently playing like the better team and offer the most value despite now being listed as the favorite. They are a value all the way up to -2.5.

The total for this contest sits at 48.5, up from the 47 it opened at. The over is 7-5 in the 49ers contests this season. The over is 6-6 in the Bengals contests and 5-2 in the 49ers’ past seven overall, while 5-1 in Cincy’s past six. The trends for the total scream over, and we concur. Both teams have struggling defenses and explosive offenses. Deebo Samuel and possibly Elijah Mitchell being sidelined for the 49ers will affect San Fran’s overall point production, so those willing to see the line climb to 49 should wait for confirmation on Mitchell’s status. For those looking to tap the over but who desire the current number, tap the over now, but keep it to one unit.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

