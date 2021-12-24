A.J. Brown is expected to receive a full workload for Thursday's game against the 49ers by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports A.J. Brown is expected to receive a full workload for Thursday’s game against the 49ers.

Expect a full load for WR AJ Brown tonight as long as his conditioning thru the game goes well. He’s looked good in practice and warmups. Titans offense desperately needed him and he’s back. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 24, 2021

Brown has missed three games, having not played since Week 11 against the Texans. He’s been sidelined with a chest injury that he suffered in that game.

He leads the Titans with 615 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. After leaving Sunday’s game, Julio Jones has also been activated from a hamstring injury and will likely lose targets to Brown. Jones is second on the team with 369 receiving yards.

Tennessee is first in the AFC South with a 9-5 record. On offense, the Titans are 23rd in passing yards with 2,839 and have heavily relied on their rushing game this season.

