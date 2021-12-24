A.J. Brown is expected to receive a full workload for Thursday's game against the 49ers

The NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports A.J. Brown is expected to receive a full workload for Thursday’s game against the 49ers.

Brown has missed three games, having not played since Week 11 against the Texans. He’s been sidelined with a chest injury that he suffered in that game.

He leads the Titans with 615 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. After leaving Sunday’s game, Julio Jones has also been activated from a hamstring injury and will likely lose targets to Brown. Jones is second on the team with 369 receiving yards.

Tennessee is first in the AFC South with a 9-5 record. On offense, the Titans are 23rd in passing yards with 2,839 and have heavily relied on their rushing game this season.

