A Light Workload For RB Austin Ekeler on Thursday vs. Chiefs?

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Chargers running back Austin Ekeler should play on Thursday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) is expected to play tonight against the #Chiefs, source said.



Ekeler is banged up and officially listed as questionable, but barring a setback, the plan is to give it a go in a huge game against Kansas City. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 16, 2021

However, Ekeler’s not expected to have a full workload, according to Pelissero’s colleague, Taylor Bisciotti.

1st place in the #AFCWest TONIGHT!



Austin Ekeler is expected to play but I’m told he won’t get a full workload. #KCvsLAC @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/6mTQVokegb — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) December 16, 2021

Ekeler’s been dealing with a bum ankle, and Bisciotti adds that it has more soreness than initially anticipated. Per TeamRankings, the Chargers are currently ranked 28th with a run play rate of 36.59%.

At 8-5, Los Angeles trails Kansas City by one game in the AFC West. The Chargers are also currently the fifth seed in the conference.

After opening as a three-point home underdog, Los Angeles is now down to +3.5 at some sportsbooks. Although the betting public is mainly responsible for the move, sharp bettors will take advantage of the reverse line movement by grabbing the points with the home underdogs.

