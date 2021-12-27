Aaron Gordon Doubtful Sunday Night by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone provided an injury update ahead of their Sunday night battle against the Los Angeles Clippers. Aaron Gordon is doubtful for the Western Conference clash; JaMychal Green is expected to play.

Michael Malone's full quote on the status of JaMychal Green and Aaron Gordon:



"JaMychal should be able to go. I don't see any reason that he won't be able to.



Gordon has been one of the more reliable Nuggets this season, starting 30 games and ranking third on the team in points and rebounding, with 14.0 and 5.5, respectively. In sum, the veteran forward has a 0.3 Value Over Replacement Player rating, as per the calculations at Basketball-Reference.

With Gordon unavailable, Austin Rivers should be in line for his fourth start of the season. Rivers doesn’t offer much offensive upside but has been a solid defensive contributor, with 0.2 Defensive Win Shares. Single-game slates remain at FanDuel, and Rivers carries a $7,000 salary.

The Nuggets have lost two in a row but enter tonight’s contest as the betting favorite. They enter the contest as -3 favorites, although that number has come down from earlier in the day.