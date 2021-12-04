Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for the Seahawks by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Adrian Peterson could play Sunday for the Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. Whether or not Peterson is activated by the 4 pm ET deadline likely depends on the availability of several other running backs for the Hawks. Alex Collins is dealing with an abdomen injury, Rashaad Penny with a hamstring problem, and Travis Homer with what seems to be the injury of the year, a calf ailment.

Peterson was less than impressive during a three-game stint with the Titans earlier this season. He had 82 yards on 27 carries and added one touchdown. Peterson may be a Hall of Famer one day, but at this point in his career, he will only rush for what is blocked for him and adds very little in the passing game.

The Seahawks are likely playing out the string. They have a 3-8 record and are likely playing out the string unless they win their last six games. Their current three-game losing streak has most wondering if quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Caroll will be back next season. The Seahawks are 3.5 point underdogs (-115) versus the 49ers on Sunday and are +150 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 45.5, over (-115), and under (-105). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.