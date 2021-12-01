Amari Cooper Expected to Play Thursday vs. Saints by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Source: #Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper is expected to travel with the team to New Orleans today and play against the #Saints tomorrow night. Cooper, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for Covid and has missed last two games, both Cowboys losses. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 1, 2021

Cooper has missed the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, but he has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and is expected to play vs. the Saints. Cooper was reportedly dealing with symptoms from the virus as recently as Tuesday, so it’s fair to wonder if he’ll be limited in some capacity.

The Cowboys will also get CeeDee Lamb back this week. He’s also missed the past two games due to a concussion, but he’s been a full participant in practice to start the week. Both players are excellent fantasy wide receivers, but Lamb has been the Cowboys’ clear top option. He leads the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards, and he also leads the team with six receiving touchdowns.

Lamb and Cooper returning to the lineup should be a big help for Dak Prescott, especially in a tough matchup vs. the Saints. They rank fifth in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA, although they have been more vulnerable against the pass than the run.

The Cowboys are currently listed as 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Saints on FanDuel Sportsbook.