Andre Iguodala a Game-Time Decision vs. 76ers

A knee injury has hampered Andre Iguodala this season, making him a game-time decision against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Tim Bontemps confirmed that the three-time NBA Champion is warming up ahead of the Golden State Warriors Saturday night contest.

Iguodala is out on the court now warming up. https://t.co/aLCRUIJG8v — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 12, 2021

Iguodala has appeared in only 12 games this season, coming off the bench all 12 times, averaging 20.8 minutes, 3.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. The 38-year-old remains a defensive presence for the Warriors, posting the third-best Defensive Box Plus/Minus on the team, as calculated by Basketball-Reference.

Andrew Wiggins has started all 25 games at small forward for the Warriors, ranking second in scoring at 18.5 points per game, chipping in with 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Wiggins could see an increased workload if Iguodala isn’t cleared to play. FanDuel has Wiggins’s salary listed at $5,600 and Iguodala’s at $3,900 on After Hours slates.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA but have dropped two of their past five contests, failing to cover the spread in three of five. They enter tonight’s contest as -3 favorites against the 14-12 76ers.