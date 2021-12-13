Andy Dalton Ruled Out vs. Packers, Nick Foles to Back Up Justin Fields by SportsGrid 51 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Andy Dalton was officially ruled out ahead of the Chicago Bears Sunday night affair against the Green Bay Packers. Dalton was doubtful leading up to the contest with a hand injury suffered in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Nick Foles will back up Justin Fields in the NFC North battle.

Bears rule out backup QB Andy Dalton (non-throwing hand). It'll be Nick Foles backing up Justin Fields tonight against the Packers–https://t.co/ZzVUEvKyBV — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) December 12, 2021

Objectively, Dalton has been the better quarterback for the Bears this season. The three-time Pro Bowler has a superior completion percentage and passer rating, averaging more yards per game and throwing more touchdowns in fewer games than Fields.

Foles hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL this season, appearing in nine games for the Bears last season and throwing for 205.8 yards per game.

Fields will have his hands full against Green Bay’s ninth-ranked passing defense. The first-round selection has thrown for more than 174 yards in just two games this season.

The Bears enter tonight’s contest as +11.5 underdogs against the NFC North-leading Packers, per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.