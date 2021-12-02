Antonio Brown Suspended for Three Games by SportsGrid 53 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

Brown has been a rollercoaster off the field over the past few years. He reportedly produced a fake vaccination card this season, which allowed him to operate as a vaccinated player within the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Brown denies this allegation, but the NFL has suspended him for the next three games following an investigation. Brown was already likely to miss the next two games due to an ankle injury, but the earliest he can return is now December 26 vs. the Panthers.

This is excellent news for the rest of the Bucs’ pass-catchers from a fantasy perspective. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rob Gronkowski should all continue to see a boost in targets, and the timing is good for their fantasy owners with the playoffs right around the corner.

The Buccaneers will head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 13, and they’re currently listed as 11-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.