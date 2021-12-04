Are Patriots’ Odds To Win AFC East Too Low? They Very Well May Be Who should be favored to win the AFC East? by Patrick McAvoy 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The New England Patriots are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but aren’t favored to win the AFC East, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Buffalo Bills currently are the betting favorites with odds set at -140, as opposed to New England which sits at +115. These numbers aren’t too far apart, but they show that heading into the Monday night division clash, the money is on the Bills right now.

If you were to place a wager on the Bills to win the AFC East you would have to place $140 down right now to win $100, whereas if you put $100 on the Patriots to win the division and they succeeded you would take home a profit of $115.

Should this be the case?

Well, Buffalo took the crown last year and was heavily favored to repeat heading into the season and have been impressive at times. But also have put up a couple ugly performances with the biggest being a 9-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As mentioned, New England is the hottest team in the league, it has a tough road ahead over the next few weeks. Two of the Patriots’ next three games are against the Bills with the Indianapolis Colts sandwiched in between. Buffalo’s schedule isn’t too promising either with two bouts with the Patriots and also a date with the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots currently sit at 8-4 and hold an advantage in the AFC East standings, but they also have played an extra game that Buffalo who has a 7-4 record of its own.

All-in-all it certainly is a tough call to say who should be favored at this moment and Monday night’s game will swing the momentum in either direction anyway, but the Patriots have been playing better lately as Buffalo is 3-3 in its last six games.

At one point it seemed all-but-certain that the Bills would take the AFC East crown, but right now it definitely isn’t the case.