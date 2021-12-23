Bears QB Justin Fields Did Not Practice Thursday With Ankle Injury by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not participate in team practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, per the team’s Twitter.

Tweets by BearsPR

This is a downgrade from Fields’s status on Wednesday when he was a limited participant in practice which is never a good sign. Fields played well in the team’s Week 15 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football despite the offense only scoring nine points. He missed Weeks 12 and 13 with a rib injury and may be in line to miss Week 16’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks based on this injury report. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton was recently activated off the team’s COVID reserve list which means he may see his fifth start of the season if Fields isn’t healthy.

The rookie has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and ten interceptions in 12 games this season. He has also attempted 72 rushes for 420 yards and two touchdowns this year.

Chicago Bears Vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

The Chicago Bears are currently 6.5-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with the total set at 43.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.