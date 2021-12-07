Bears To Have “Ongoing Discussion” Over QB Justin Fields's Week 14 Status by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy stated that the team is having an “ongoing discussion” about the availability of quarterback Justin Fields for Week 14, per NBC Sports’s Josh Alper.

Fields has missed the past two games with a rib injury and may be in line to miss another as the Bears continue to evaluate Fields’s pain tolerance. Chicago will take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The rookie’s status will be something to monitor throughout the week and potentially into the weekend. If Fields is unable to go, Andy Dalton will be in line for his third consecutive start and his fifth of the season.

The signal-caller has posted a 58.1 percent completion rate for 1,361 yards, six total touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts this season.

Chicago Bears Vs. Green bay Packers Odds

The Chicago Bears are currently 12.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday with the total set at 44, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.