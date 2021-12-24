Bears Will Start Nick Foles Vs. Seahawks on Sunday by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is expected to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Update: Matt Nagy just told reporters that Nick Foles will start and Fields may or may not serve as the backup. https://t.co/GiljTavNoJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 24, 2021

This move became puzzling once Rapoport also mentioned that starting quarterback Justin Fields may serve as a backup in the game, meaning there is still a chance that he can be cleared for action. Despite all the injuries to both Fields and Andy Dalton this season, Foles hasn’t appeared in a game yet this year but started seven contests for the Bears in 2020. After missing practice on both Thursday and Friday, it’s quite possible Fields misses this game, leaving Foles as the only quarterback on the active roster that will be available in Week 16. Keep an eye on Chicago, as they are likely to make a few moves before kickoff in order to have a backup in place for this matchup.

Foles completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, ten touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games for the Bears in 2020.

