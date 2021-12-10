Bengals Week 14 Injury Report by SportsGrid 3 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

During a 41-22 home loss to the Chargers, the Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dislocated his pinky as he scrambled for a touchdown in Week 13.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow throwing normally at the start of Friday’s walkthrough drills. No glove. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 10, 2021

However, ESPN’s Ben Baby reports that Burrow is taking his normal reps throwing the football during Friday’s practice. Even with the injury, the former Heisman winner did manage to finish the game, and it looks like he’s confident enough that he won’t need the added protection of wearing a glove on Sunday against the 49ers.

Cincinnati also hopes to have running back Joe Mixon available this weekend. Mixon missed practice earlier this week due to a non-COVID-related illness. Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com spotted the tailback at Friday’s practice and suggested he could be a game-time decision.

Mixon is at practice but in sweats … looking more and more like a game-time decision — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) December 10, 2021

San Francisco opened as a 3.5-point favorite, and although that number’s been bet down to -1.5, sharp bettors are taking advantage of the reverse line movement. Two things work in the 49ers favor for this game:

In the last five meetings, the road team has been 3-1-1 against the spread (ATS).

The 49ers are 3-1-1 ATS in the last five meetings.

