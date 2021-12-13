Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Monday, December 13: Take a Flyer on Giannis from Beyond the Arc in Boston by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nine games are ready to kick off another week in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela has proven over the past few seasons that he is one of the best rebounders in the NBA today. He led the league with 14.3 boards per game a year ago and has been dominating the glass once again this season. But, this total feels like a bit much and is a lofty ask for anybody. Capela has only cleared this number seven times in 26 games this season, and although we could be getting in the way of one of his occasional monster nights, it feels like a safe bet based on how infrequently he is snatching 15 rebounds this year. Take Capela to stay under this number against the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

