Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Saturday, December 4

Nine games are set to go as we kick off another weekend in the NBA, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Dewayne Dedmon Under 9.5 Points (-110)

Althought Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been a solid rotational option for head coach Erik Spoelstra to start the year, this total feels far too high for Dedmon’s role. The big man has hit the over at this total in just five of his 23 appearances this season and is getting just 3.8 field goal attempts on 15.1 minutes per game with the Heat. This feels like too tall of an order for a player who won’t see the volume to reach this barring a heavily efficient performance. Take Dedmon to stay under this number on Saturday against Milwaukee.

CJ McCollum Under 4.5 Rebounds (-115)

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum will be heavily relied on in the coming days with the absence of backcourt mate Damian Lillard and rightfully so as he is averaging north of 20 points per game for the seventh consecutive season. But, this rebounding total simply feels too high for his output dating back to last year. In 70 games played since the start of last season, McCollum is 45-25 to the under on this total. It feels a bit too simple but that’s often where we can find value. Take McCollum to stay under the number on Saturday against Boston.

