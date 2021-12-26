Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Sunday, December 26: Chairman of the Boards

Five NBA games are set to tip-off on Boxing Day. We’ve got two great player props for you to pay for your post-Christmas shopping.

The two games you’ll want to plop your butt down for are the Pistons vs. Spurs at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Nuggets vs. Clippers at 9:00 p.m. ET.

If these wagers are not to your liking, you can independently consult with the Sportsgrid NBA Player Prop Projections Tool to find some alternative five-star bets.

As always, FanDuel Sportsbook is your friend regarding all of the latest NBA odds and lines.

Please note that betting lines and game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Derrick White is third on the Spurs in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game, but that doesn’t tell us the whole story. White has to share the San Antonio backcourt with its leading scorer Dejounte Murray. White averages 31 minutes a game to Murray’s 34 and puts up almost three-and-a-half points less.

In December, White is averaging 17.9 points and has been on his game as of late. However, as early as November, he was only putting up 11.6 points per game. White has averaged 11.3 points per game over his career and has never had a season averaging over 15.4. This bet will depend on whether or not White will continue to overproduce and if we will not be swayed by recency bias.

Meanwhile, the Pistons are not a good defensive team. The team sits 23rd in opponent scoring, allowing 109.5 a game. There will be an opportunity for White to score but whether or not he can take advantage of those opportunities remains to be seen.

The Spurs are tenth in the Western Conference but have strung together two straight wins.

The projection tool tells us that White will pick 14.7 points against the Pistons and gives this wager a five-star rating.