Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Thursday, December 23: Back Holiday Yet Again, Fade Lofty Total For Sabonis

A massive NBA slate awaits on Thursday night as teams get their games in prior to Christmas throughout the league. We have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Jrue Holiday Over 19.5 Points (-110)

We will be riding the same exact bet as last night on the same exact total as Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday brought us a winner towards the over on his points total. With Giannis Antetokounmpo remaining out due to COVID protocols, Holiday is in line for yet another large workload on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks. He has beaten this total in three straight games played without the Greek Freak. It’s still a thin Bucks team and Holiday has been the true beneficiary with a total green light throughout Antetokounmpo’s absence. Take the point guard to beat this number once again against the Mavericks.

Domantas Sabonis Under 38.5 PTS + REB + AST (-122)

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis has slowed down in his past two games which makes this heightened combo total a bit confusing heading into a Thursday night matchup with the Houston Rockets. The big man is 21-11 to the under on this number this season including in his past three games. It’s a relatively healthy Pacers team and if teammate Malcolm Brogdon is able to play through an Achilles injury tonight, this number may drop a bit since it won’t be all on Sabonis in this matchup. With the former All-Star averaging 2.5 assists less per game this season compared to a year ago, he isn’t quite stuffing the stat sheet the same way and this total doesn’t seem to reflect that. Fade Sabonis on Thursday against the Rockets.

