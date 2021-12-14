Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 14: Pick a Pair of Unders from the Suns and Warriors by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

A quiet three-game slate on the hardwood this Tuesday night, but we still have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

Check out the prop projections given to you at SportsGrid for more prop bet possibilities in addition to this pair of players we believe should come out on top tonight.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

This play is both situation and based on performances throughout the season. Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has been one of the strong breakout players the team has boasted so far this season. Surprisingly, the guard is averaging 17.8 points per game this season but is only 10-17 to this total in 27 games. The situational aspect is point guard Steph Curry’s quest to break Ray Allen’s all-time three-pointers record, something he is just two makes away from breaking and will likely do so on Tuesday night. Expect the Warriors to be feeding Curry a few extra looks until he hits it, which may cut just enough into Poole’s volume to help us hit this bet. Take Jordan Poole to stay under this points total against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

