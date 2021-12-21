Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, December 21st: Devin Booker grabbing boards and dishing dimes by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Five NBA games have survived COVID-19 tonight, and all I got was this stupid T-shirt. We’re going to take a look at two-player props, and they’re all about Devin Booker. So, get your television all tuned up for the Suns at Lakers at 10:00 PM ET.

Booker is third on the Suns in rebounding this season, managing a modest five per night. Of his average, 4.1 of them come off the defensive glass. The Lakers are shooting 35.4 percent from three-point land and 46.4 from the field. Los Angeles is seventh in the NBA for average field goals attempted at 89.2. So, there should be plenty of rebounds up for grabs.

Additionally, the Lakers are tied for worst in the league in offensive rebounds, only managing 11.6 per game. Whether or not Booker can pull down 4.5 rebounds isn’t only tied to his ability but also Los Angeles’ inability. We will see an offense that attempts many shots with varying success and doesn’t rebound well on the offensive boards. All of these facts play into Booker coming away with a slightly higher volume of rebounds.

The projection tool is in agreeance, projecting Booker will grab 5.5 rebounds. It’s also giving this wager the five-star stamp of approval.

