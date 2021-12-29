Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Wednesday, December 29: Haliburton & Lillard In Line For Extra Volume by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Nine games on Wednesday’s NBA slate as we approach the New Year, and we have a pair of player props we believe are best to be backing among the action. Let’s look at who we are taking in tonight’s matchups.

For this article, we use the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots for value.

Please note that betting lines and our game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published.

Tyrese Haliburton Over 15.5 Points (-108)

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton has continued to impress in his second NBA season and has exceeded expectations during his time stepping up for De’Aaron Fox recently. Fox missed four games last week due to health and safety protocols which opened up the chance for Haliburton to see some extra playing time, something he has taken advantage of. In the four games Fox missed plus the two most recent games since his return, Haliburton has averaged 22.7 points per game and is seeing 15.7 field goal attempts per game. He has hit the over in each of his past six outings, and with Fox back in the lineup, Haliburton isn’t losing many shots or floor time. This total is far too low for how productive Haliburton has been in recent weeks. Take the second-year guard to beat this total on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Damian Lillard Over 28.5 Points (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is about as on your own as you can be in Wednesday night’s matchup with the Utah Jazz. He will be without three starters and eight total teammates due to a combination of injuries and a COVID outbreak, which means even more shots added to the massive volume he usually has. In his past four games, he has beaten this total three times, and after starting the season a bit slow, the All-Star seems to be picking things up a bit. Lillard is shooting 50.6 percent from the floor in this span which is a stark contrast to the season total of 40.3 percent he currently sits at. It’s an excellent time to get behind Lillard with even more shots coming his way, so take the sharpshooter to beat this number tonight.

