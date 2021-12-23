Bradley Beal is out of Thursday's game against the Knicks due to COVID-19 protocols by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The NBA’s injury report lists Bradley Beal as out due to health and safety protocols. Beal had previously missed the Summer Olympics due to entering COVID protocols. He also told reporters in September that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. However, it’s unknown if he has been vaccinated since then.

Beal leads Washington in scoring this season, averaging 23.3 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds. The Wizards’ December 21st game against Brooklyn was postponed earlier this week due to a COVID outbreak within the Nets locker room. Beal last played on December 18th, putting up a game-high 37 points and seven assists.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, Washington is a +122 against New York. The Wizards will also be without shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope due to COVID protocols. The team will probably lean more on Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt, and Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell should see their usage increase. Raul Neto could receive more playing time as well.

Whenever news like this breaks, you should head over to Fanduel Sportsbook to make sure you have the most updated NBA lines.