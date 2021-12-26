Brandon Clarke Upgraded to Available vs. Kings by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Brandon Clarke will make his triumphant return to the Memphis Grizzlies’ lineup tonight after missing the past 11 games with a knee injury. The veteran big man was listed as questionable leading up to the contest, but the Grizzlies official Twitter account confirmed that Clarke would be available against the Sacramento Kings.

.@memgrizz status update: Brandon Clarke has been upgraded to AVAILABLE tonight at @SacramentoKings. https://t.co/35xurttLzE — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 26, 2021

Clarke has appeared in 19 games for the Grizzlies this season, coming off the bench in every contest. The third-year forward averages 16.0 minutes, 7.7 points, and 4.4 rebounds. Clarke’s presence is felt on the offensive side of the court, where he has a 2.3 Offensive Box Plus/Minus and 1.1 Offensive Win Shares, as calculated by Basketball-Reference. Those rankings have him second and fifth on the team, respectively.

Steven Adams continues to start for the Grizzlies. The veteran big man has started all 33 games for Memphis this season.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Grizzlies listed as -3 chalk for their Sunday night matchup against the Kings. The total is set at 227.5.