Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/08

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Brooklyn Nets (49.02%) vs. Houston Rockets (50.98%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: HOU – 4.5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: HOU – 4 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star

All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!