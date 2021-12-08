Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/08
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Brooklyn Nets (49.02%) vs. Houston Rockets (50.98%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: HOU – 4.5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: HOU – 4 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star
All NBA game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.
