Browns DE Myles Garrett Questionable For Saturday's Matchup Vs. Packers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is questionable for the team’s matchup with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday due to a groin injury, per Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Myles Garrett is confident and he wants to play badly, but we'll see how it goes over the next couple of days. Stefanski said he considers Garrett 50-50 to play Saturday vs. #Packers. Stefanski added Garrett (groin injury) didn't practice today. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) December 23, 2021

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Garrett is a true 50/50 to play in Week 16 as they prepare in a slightly more narrow week with their game against the Packers taking place on Christmas Day. The defensive end was able to finish Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders despite suffering the injury earlier on in the game. The loss of Garrett would only make things worse for Cleveland’s front four after fellow defensive end Takkarist McKinley suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Raiders game as well.

Garrett currently ranks third in the NFL with 15.0 sacks on the season to go along with 48 tackles, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown in 14 games.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Green Bay Packers Odds

The Cleveland Browns are currently 7.5-point underdogs against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday with the total set at 45.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.