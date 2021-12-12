Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

On Saturday, Bryce Young was named the most outstanding player in college football, becoming the first Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy. Young was joined on stage by finalists Kenny Pickett, Aidan Hutchinson, and C.J. Stroud.

Young had a successful season, leading the Crimson Tide to their third SEC Championship over the past four years and the number-one seed in the College Football Playoff. The sophomore quarterback threw for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns, completing 68.0% of his 462 pass attempts for 9.4 yards per pass attempt. This was Young’s first season as a starter, after throwing just 22 passes in his freshman season.

The celebration for Young will be short-lived as he and his Bama teammates get ready for their College Football Playoff semi-final against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Crimson Tide lined as -14 favorites against the Bearcats. You can also find Alabama atop the National Championship futures board, currently priced as +120 favorites.