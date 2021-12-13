Bulls' Games on Tuesday and Thursday Reportedly Postponed by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NBA has postponed the Bulls-Pistons game on Tuesday and Bulls-Raptors on Thursday, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2021

COVID-19 cases are up throughout the NBA, but no team has been hit harder than the Bulls. Forward Alize Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and he became the 10th member of the team to enter health and safety protocols. The team is hopeful that Coby White will return shortly, but the team is still playing extremely shorthanded.

With that in mind, the league has no choice but to step in. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the NBA has postponed Tuesday’s matchup vs. the Pistons and Thursday’s contest vs. the Raptors. Hopefully, that will allow the Bulls the opportunity to get some of their regulars back on the court before their scheduled contest vs. the Lakers on Sunday.

In addition to White and Johnson, Zach LaVine, Troy Brown Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, and Stanley Johnson are the players currently in health and safety protocols. Even broadcasters Stacey King and Bill Wennington have been forced to stay home and isolate themselves.

Despite their hardships, the Bulls have jumped out to a 17-10 record this season. That’s good for third place in the Eastern Conference, and their odds to win the NBA Finals have dropped to +3000 on FanDuel Sportsbook.