CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY FUTURES ODDS AND ANALYSIS UPDATED: BUNTING BLASTS INTO CONTENTION by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

If you think the list of top ten Calder hopefuls looks like a top 11, you’d be right. Bowen Byram, Jonathan Dahlen, Jeremy Swayman, William Eklund, Cole Sillinger, and Seth Jarvis are tied at +2600.

TOP TEN ODDS FOR CALDER MEMORIAL TROPHY WINNER

Lucas Raymond: +220 (previously +250)

Trevor Zegras: +230 (previously +450)

Moritz Seider: +500 (previously +650)

Michael Bunting +1000 (previously not in top ten)

Dawson Mercer: +1700 (previously +600)

Bowen Byram: +2600 (previously +750)

Jonathan Dahlen: +2600 (previously +1500)

Jeremy Swayman: +2600 (previously +1500)

William Eklund: +2600 (previously not in top ten)

Cole Sillinger: +2600 (previously not in top ten)

Seth Jarvis: +2600 (previously not in top ten)

PLAYERS WHO HAVE FALLEN OUT OF THE TOP TEN

Jamie Drysdale: +3700 (previously +1900)

Cole Caufield: +3700 (previously +1500)

Alex Newhook: +3700 (previously +2200)

Spencer Knight: +1500 (previously +3700)

Alex Nedeljkovic: +3700 (previously +1900)

LUCAS RAYMOND

Lucas Raymond is still leading this pack of rookies at +220. His odds have moved slightly from +250, which is understandable considering he is still the rookie scoring leader. Raymond has 25 points through 29 games. His pace has slowed down a tad, but he’s still producing .86 points per game. Raymond is putting in over 17 minutes a game and is still second amongst rookies in shots. It’ll be tough for him to maintain a 15.6 shooting percentage, but so far, he’s been able to do it. As long as he continues to play on Detroit’s top line with Tyler Bertuzzi and Dylan Larkin, Raymond will probably continue to be the front runner.

MORITZ SEIDER

Sticking with Detroit, Moritz Seider leads all rookie defensemen in points with 20. The next closest defenseman, Jamie Drysdale, is seven points behind him. On top of this, Seider is third overall in rookie scoring and is only five points behind his teammate Raymond. Like Raymond, Seider has maintained his position on Detroit’s top pairing. His odds have moved from +650 to +500, and now it’s hard to imagine that he opened the season at +1100. Seider will stay in the conversation as long as he continues to outshine the other rookie defenseman making him a solid bet.

TREVOR ZEGRAS

Trevor Zegras came into the season with a lot of hype, and he’s lived up to it. Not only is he getting results, but he’s also getting them with flash. Zegras’ “Michigan style” assist over to Sonny Milano went viral and even annoyed some older hockey heads. However, the numbers speak for themselves. Zegras is second in rookie scoring, sitting only two points behind Raymond. In addition, his 15 points over the past month lead all rookies. While Raymond has slowed down a little, Zegras has sped up. He’s currently at +230, but he’ll be even with Raymond sooner rather than later if he keeps this up.



MICHAEL BUNTING



Michael Bunting might be the dark horse of the Calder group. He’s a 26-year-old rookie who’s doing everything he can with a rare opportunity. Before the season, there were mixed feelings about how Bunting would perform. There was no doubt that he wouldn’t maintain his 26.3 shooting percentage from the previous season, but he’s put up 19 points in 30 games. Also, his seven goals are tied for third amongst rookies. Bunting is playing alongside Auston Matthews on the first line of one of the most potent offenses in the NHL. It’ll be interesting to see how long he can maintain his position on that line, but as long as he’s there, that +1000 is looking mighty tempting.



