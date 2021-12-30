Cardinals' James Conner (Heel) Did Not Practice On Thursday by SportsGrid 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner did not participate in team practice on Thursday with a heel injury, per team writer Darren Urban.

It’s a bit of a puzzling designation following footage tweeted by Urban showing Conner warming up for practice on Thursday then being listed as a DNP on the injury report. It is possible Conner tested out the heel and ended up being a no-go in an attempt to keep him fresh for Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Conner missed out on the team’s Christmas Day matchup with the Indianapolis Colts due to the heel issue and with two consecutive days of missed practice, things aren’t looking great for the rusher to make it back in time for Week 17. Friday’s practice status will be something to monitor and will likely shed more light on what his status will be for Sunday.

The fifth-year back has attempted 187 rushes for 700 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in 14 games this season. He has also hauled in 31 receptions for 334 yards and a pair of receiving touchdowns on the year.

Arizona Cardinals Vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds

The Arizona Cardinals are currently six-point underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with the total set at 51.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.