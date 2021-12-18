Carter Hart won't start for the Flyers on Saturday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Carter Hart won’t start for the Flyers on Saturday. Flyers.com reports. The Flyers are stating that Hart has an undetermined illness. The Flyers placed forward Max Willman and an unidentified staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol earlier Saturday and are awaiting the test results for Hart. If Hart is found to be positive, he would be unlikely to play for the Flyers until after the Christmas break. Martin Jones will play Saturday for the Flyers as they take on the Senators.

The Flyers have been one of the more disappointing teams this season as they were expected to at least compete for a playoff spot but as of right now sit in 11th place, four points out of a playoff spot, and have already fired their head coach.

