Cavs' Evan Mobley Could Play vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

Chris Fedor of The Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hopeful to have their center, Evan Mobley, available for Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans.

Mobley’s been a welcomed addition to a Cavaliers team that’s currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record. It’s been quite a turnaround for Cleveland, considering it finished 28 games under .500 in the previous season.

There’s no question that Mobley’s played a massive role in their improvement. Cleveland’s improved from 24th in defensive efficiency to second in the league since his arrival.

The Cavaliers are as high as a 3.5-point road favorite against the Pelicans. Sharp bettors wasted little time laying the points with Cleveland despite the Pelicans’ recent run of four wins in five games. The total is also drawing some interest as sharp bettors are targeting the over, which is now as high as 212.5.

