Cavs Evan Mobley Ruled Out Wednesday With Hip Injury

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports Evan Mobley will sit out Wednesday’s matchup with the Houston Rockets.

#Cavs Evan Mobley is OUT tonight against Houston because of his sore hip, a source tells @clevelanddotcom. Dean Wade will start in his place, a source says, as Cavs choose to stay with the tall-ball lineup. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 15, 2021

Mobley, who is dealing with a lingering hip issue, last played in a 105-94 win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 13, playing 35 minutes, scoring nine points, five rebounds and three assists. Making 25 starts in his rookie season, Mobley averages 34 minutes, scoring 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists per game.

Dean Wade will start in place of Mobley Wednesday and is priced at $3,500 on FanDuel. Wade last played in a 117-103 win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 11, playing two minutes, recording one rebound. Making 11 starts this season, Wade averages 28 minutes, scoring six points, four rebounds and two assists per game. Last season, making 19 starts, Wade averaged 19 minutes, six points, three rebounds and one assist per game.

The Cavaliers are a 9-point home favorite against the Houston Rockets on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 217.5-point total.