Cavs' Ricky Rubio Suffers ACL Tear

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has suffered an ACL tear and will miss the remainder of the season.

Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has suffered a season-ending ACL tear to his left knee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2021

Rubio suffered the injury in a 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 28. Rubio played 36 minutes in the loss, scoring 27 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. Stepping into an integral role with the loss of Colin Sexton, he played 34 games this season, his first with Cleveland, primarily off-the-bench, averaging 28 minutes, 13 points, four rebounds and six assists per game.

With Rubio out of the rotation, second-year player Isaac Okoro could see an uptick in production. Okoro has played 24 games this year, starting in 20, averaging 29 minutes, scoring nine points, four rebounds and two assists per game.

With a 20-14 record, the Cavaliers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and will head to the nation’s capital to face the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

