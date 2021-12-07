Celtics Jaylen Brown Is Out vs. Lakers by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Robb of MassLive reports that Celtics shooting guard, Jaylen Brown, will not play on Tuesday night against the Lakers. Brown remains troubled by a hamstring injury that kept him out of his previous two games. The California product’s having another fine campaign as he’s averaging 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Jaylen Brown is out tonight per Ime Udoka. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) December 7, 2021

Boston’s still a work in progress with first-year head coach Ime Udoka. At 13-11, the Celtics are 3.5 games behind the Nets in the division and currently occupy the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers opened up as a -2.5-point home favorite, but sharp bettors quickly pounced on them and pushed the number up to -4 on the news that Brown will miss out on the game. The public appears to be targeting the over as the total is now as high as 220.5 after opening at 218.5.

Over bettors have done well in this series, with seven of the last eight games going over the total.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.