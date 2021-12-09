Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Player Props Vs. Clippers Jaylen Brown will sit out once again by Alexandra Francisco 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

There are two more games on this road trip, and the Boston Celtics are underdogs yet again entering Wednesday’s clash against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Celtics are +1.5 (-110) against the spread (they were +3.5 against the Lakers on Tuesday) with the host Clippers as the favorite. Boston’s moneyline odds to win the game are at +110 — down from +120 with news that Paul George ruled out.

That’s been the case for the Celtics as they’ve entered games without Jaylen Brown. He’ll miss his 13th game of the season, and the Celtics are 7-5 without him this season. But his absences have created value around his teammates when it comes to betting on player props.

Looking at data from Sportradar and betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbooks, here are some angles to consider:

Robert Williams OVER 6.5 rebounds (-140)

Williams is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game this season and is due for another big game on the glass. Especially considering the Clippers will be without some size and are towards the end of NBA rankings in rebound stats already.

Jayson Tatum OVER 26.5 points (-120)

With Jaylen Brown out a fourth straight game, Tatum feels like a no-brainer. In the last three games without his co-star, Tatum has averaged 34.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He’s also hit the over on projected points during that stretch. But be cautious. The Clippers always come correct against the Celtics, and Boston doesn’t benefit much from being on the second game of a back-to-back near the end of a road trip.