Chargers Place Wide Receiver Mike Williams on COVID-19 IR by SportsGrid 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that the Los Angeles Chargers have placed Mike Williams on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve.

#Chargers coach Brandon Staley says WR Mike Williams and DB Chris Harris are not out for Sunday vs. the #Giants. Both were close contacts of Keenan Allen. Calls them “day-to-day.” So if they continue to test negatively, that can return before Sunday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2021

Williams is considered day-to-day, with his status of playing in Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants in jeopardy. Williams is second on the Chargers’ receiving corps, responsible for 20% of the target share from quarterback Justin Herbert, last played in a 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 and was targeted seven times, catching five passes for 110 yards.

With Keenan Allen also placed on the COVID-19 Injured Reserve, expect wide receiver Jaylen Guyton to assume the lead receiver duties if Williams and Allen are ruled out. Guyton is responsible for 6% of the Chargers’ target share, targeted four times, catching four passes for 90 yards and one touchdown in the Week 13 win. Guyton is priced at $5,200 on FanDuel.

The Chargers are a 9.5-point home favorite against the New York Giants on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 43.5-point total.