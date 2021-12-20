Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model thinks the Jazz are the safer bet. According to the model, Utah has an 89.63 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -864, and an expected margin of victory of +14.8 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Jazz are a -800 on the moneyline and a -11.5 on the spread. This game is the second of a back-to-back for Charlotte, as they took a beating from the Suns the previous night. Miles Bridges had a game-high 26 points in the losing effort.

Utah is third in the Western Conference but has dropped their previous two games but strung together eight wins before that. On Saturday, Donovan Mitchell put up a team-high 32 points and five assists in their loss against the Wizards. Mitchell leads the Jazz in scoring. He’s averaging 25.2 points per game and five assists.

Meanwhile, LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets, scoring 19.9 points per game, 8.1 assists, and 7.7 rebounds. Ball has played two games since being activated from the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He had missed six games before Friday’s matchup against Portland.

Utah just edges out Charlotte as the highest-scoring team in the NBA. The Jazz average 115.6 points per game, while the Hornets put up 115.3.

Defense is another story. The Hornets allow more points than any other team at 117.3, while the Jazz’s 105.1 points per game are seventh. Utah also owns the highest point differential of any team at +10.4.

Fanduel Sportsbook has the over/under set at 237, but the model predicts this game will total 224. Despite the two high octane offenses, it doesn’t look like they will exceed the over.

The Sportsgrid NBA Betting Model gives Utah’s spread a three-star rating and does not recommend a bet for either team on the moneyline. However, the model likes the under in this one, giving it a five-star rating. Despite being overwhelming favorites, the model doesn’t think it’s worth the moneyline’s payout to bet on the Jazz.

