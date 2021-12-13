Chase Edmonds Not Activated From Injured Reserve by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Cardinals did NOT activate RB Chase Edmonds before tonight's game.



It's the James Conner show again. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2021

Edmonds was able to practice this week for the Cardinals, but he’s not quite ready to make his return to the lineup. He was not activated from Injured Reserve, so he will miss the Cardinals’ Week 14 matchup vs. the Rams. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already stated that Edmonds will return to the lineup in Week 15 vs. the Lions.

With Edmonds sidelined again, James Conner will serve as the team’s featured back on Monday Night Football. He’s thrived in that role recently, scoring at least 13.9 FanDuel points in four straight games. He exploded for 37.8 FanDuel points vs. the 49ers in Week 9 and he’s logged at least 18.1 FanDuel points in back-to-back games. Conner has received a massive workload over the past four weeks, averaging 18 carries and 4.3 targets per game. He’s a viable option in the FanDuel single-game contests for Monday Night Football.

The Cardinals currently own a two-game lead over the Rams in the NFC West, so they could take a commanding lead with a victory. They’re currently listed as three-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook.