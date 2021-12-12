Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Chicago Bears (4-8) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +480|Packers -650

Spread: Bears +12 (-115)|Packers -12 (-105)

Total: 43 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bears +100000|Packers +750

Bears vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

Rodgers over 22.5 completions

Rodgers over 260.5 passing yards

Fields under 190.5 passing yards

Fields interception -205

Packers -12

Bears vs. Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

We’ve got an NFC North matchup to look forward to on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in what could be a one-sided affair. The Bears have one win over their past seven outings, which came on a last-minute field goal against the lowly Detroit Lions. Green Bay has alternated wins and losses over their previous four outings but remains a perfect 5-0 at Lambeau Field this season. That has shifted the betting line in favor of the Packers, and they enter tonight’s contest as -12 favorites.

The Bears’ 2-1 divisional record is deceiving. Their two wins have come against the Lions, and those two wins also represent half of the Bears’ victories this season, and their other two victories aren’t much more impressive. Chicago snuck past the Cincinnati Bengals on the strength of an interception returned for a touchdown by Roquan Smith, then put up 20 points and 252 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in their other victory. The common thread in Bears victories this season has been their defense. Chicago is 4-1 when they hold their opponents to 17 or fewer points and 0-7 when their opponents score more than 17.

They’ll have a hard time keeping Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense at bay. Rodgers has thrown for 274 or more yards in four of his past five games, averaging 288.4 yards per game over that span. Two more factors are working in Rodgers’s favor tonight. First, he’s demolished the Bears throughout his career, completing 66.9% of his passes for 6,208 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Second, his home metrics have been outstanding this season, as the reigning MVP has tossed 1,376 yards in five home games, completing 66.7% of his passes for 11 touchdowns and just one interception. Rodgers has a lot of factors working in his favor. We like him to go over 22.5 completions and over 260.5 passing yards.

Injuries are impacting the Bears’ chances of competing tomorrow. Andy Dalton is doubtful with a hand injury incurred in last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, meaning Justin Fields could return to the starter’s role after missing the past couple of weeks with a rib injury. That could hurt the Bears’ chances more than helping them. Fields have thrown for more than 184 yards just twice this season, and that was when he was healthy. Coming back early against the NFL’s ninth-ranked passing defense will end badly for Fields. We’re betting he stays under his passing yards prop and throws at least one interception on Sunday night.

The Bears are also dealing with injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Khalil Mack hasn’t played since Week 3, Akiem Hicks is out with an ankle injury, and Mario Edwards is questionable with a ribs injury. Defense has been the backbone of the Bears’ success this season, and with the number of injuries they are dealing with, we’re expecting the Packers to put some space between themselves and the Bears. That should help the Packers cover the hefty number on home field. We’re laying the points with Green Bay.

