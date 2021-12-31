Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire is questionable to play vs. Bengals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Chiefs have officially listed Clyde Edwards-Helaire as questionable to play Sunday per the Chiefs’ official website. Edwards-Helaire suffered a shoulder injury during the win over the Steelers last Sunday and hasn’t practiced all week. Kansas City has clinched the AFC West and is only playing to be the top overall seed and thus home-field advantage throughout the playoffs along with a first-round bye. The smart move here might be to sit CEH and make sure he is as close to 100% healthy as possible for the playoffs.

If CEH were to miss the game versus the Bengals on Sunday, it is expected that Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore will handle most of the rushing load for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are a 4.5 favorite (-115) over the Bengals on Sunday and are -210 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.