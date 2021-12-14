Clippers Taking on Suns Without Paul George by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The last time the Los Angeles Clippers played the Phoenix Suns, the Clippers were dismantled on their home court in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals. LA will have to exact their revenge without their All-Star shooting guard, as Paul George was ruled out of Monday night’s contest.

Paul George was listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Suns and Ty Lue said he's out. No Nic Batum, either. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) December 14, 2021

George has been dealing with an elbow injury that has kept him out of the past three games. The seven-time All-Star has been the early-season MVP for the Clippers, leading the team with 25.0 points and 5.4 assists per game, sitting second in rebounding with 7.3 per outing. All told, George has been the best Clipper this season, leading the team in Value Over Replacement Player.

Luke Kennard has started two of the three games that George has missed. We’re expecting him back in the starting lineup against the Suns, with Terance Mann starting at small forward.

The Clippers enter tonight’s contest as +3.5 underdogs, as per the line info from FanDuel Sportsbook.