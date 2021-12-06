College Football Bowl Game Odds: Lines, Totals For (Almost) Every Game
Get your rest while you still can
There’s an old ESPN commercial that used to run this time of year, referring to the network’s sponsored slate of college football bowl games as “the most wonderful week of the year.”
It was a great sentiment, but to go a little bigger picture, the college football bowl season is truly the most wonderful time for college football bettors.
Counting the College Football Playoff, a 44-game bowl schedule is now set with the fun beginning Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl. What follows is nearly a month of gridiron madness with at least one bowl game being played on 14 of the 16 days between the 17th and Jan. 1.
Below is a list of every college football bowl game with opening betting lines and totals from DraftKings Sportsbook. Some games weren’t yet listed as of Monday, Dec. 6. These lines are also very much subject to change, as decisions on coaching staffs, NFL draft declarations, weather and more affect the market and how bettors approach each contest.
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. (-9.5) Toledo, 53
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. (-10) Coastal Carolina, 62.5
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. (-2.5) Appalachian State, 67
Cricket Celebration Bowl
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl
UTEP vs. (-12.5) Fresno State, 52
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
UAB vs. (-7.5) BYU, 54.5
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. (-8.5) Liberty, 57.5
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Utah State vs. (-8) Oregon State, 64.5
R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl
(-6) Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, 51.5
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion vs. (-9.5) Tusla, 51
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Kent State vs. (-3.5) Wyoming, 59
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
(-2) UTSA vs. San Diego State, 49
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. (-3.5) Army, 59.5
THURSDAY, DEC. 23
Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
UCF vs. (-7.5) Florida, 57
FRIDAY, DEC. 24
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
(-3.5) Memphis vs. Hawaii, 60.5
SATURDAY, DEC. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
(-3.5) Georgia State vs. Ball State, 50
MONDAY, DEC. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan vs. (-6) Nevada, 65.5
Military Bowl
(-3.5) Boston College vs. East Carolina, 49.5
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Houston vs. (-3) Auburn, 52
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. (-1.5) Louisville, 54.5
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
(-8) Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 60
San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl
UCLA vs. (-1) NC State, 59.5
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
West Virginia vs. (-5) Minnesota, 45
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
(-1.5) SMU vs. Virginia, 71.5
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland vs. (-2.5) Virginia Tech, 53
Cheez-It Bowl
Clemson vs. Iowa State
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Tennessee vs. Purdue
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
(-4) Pitt vs. Michigan State, 63.5
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Wake Forst vs. Texas A&M
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Washington State vs. Miami
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan vs. Boise State
CPF Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Cincinnati vs. (-13.5) Alabama, 58.5
CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl
(-7.5) Georgia vs. Michigan, 43.5
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
Outback Bowl
Penn State vs. Arkansas
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Kentucky
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. (-2) Notre Dame, 45
Rose Bowl Game
Utah vs. (-7) Ohio State, 67
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Baylor vs. (-2) Ole Miss, 51
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl
(-2.5) LSU vs. Kansas State, 46.5