College Football Bowl Game Odds: Lines, Totals For (Almost) Every Game

There’s an old ESPN commercial that used to run this time of year, referring to the network’s sponsored slate of college football bowl games as “the most wonderful week of the year.”

It was a great sentiment, but to go a little bigger picture, the college football bowl season is truly the most wonderful time for college football bettors.

Counting the College Football Playoff, a 44-game bowl schedule is now set with the fun beginning Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl. What follows is nearly a month of gridiron madness with at least one bowl game being played on 14 of the 16 days between the 17th and Jan. 1.

Below is a list of every college football bowl game with opening betting lines and totals from DraftKings Sportsbook. Some games weren’t yet listed as of Monday, Dec. 6. These lines are also very much subject to change, as decisions on coaching staffs, NFL draft declarations, weather and more affect the market and how bettors approach each contest.

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. (-9.5) Toledo, 53

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. (-10) Coastal Carolina, 62.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. (-2.5) Appalachian State, 67

Cricket Celebration Bowl

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl

UTEP vs. (-12.5) Fresno State, 52

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

UAB vs. (-7.5) BYU, 54.5

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. (-8.5) Liberty, 57.5

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Utah State vs. (-8) Oregon State, 64.5

R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl

(-6) Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Marshall, 51.5

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion vs. (-9.5) Tusla, 51

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Kent State vs. (-3.5) Wyoming, 59

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

(-2) UTSA vs. San Diego State, 49

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri vs. (-3.5) Army, 59.5

THURSDAY, DEC. 23

Frisco Football Classic

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

UCF vs. (-7.5) Florida, 57

FRIDAY, DEC. 24

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

(-3.5) Memphis vs. Hawaii, 60.5

SATURDAY, DEC. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

(-3.5) Georgia State vs. Ball State, 50

MONDAY, DEC. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan vs. (-6) Nevada, 65.5

Military Bowl

(-3.5) Boston College vs. East Carolina, 49.5

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Houston vs. (-3) Auburn, 52

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Air Force vs. (-1.5) Louisville, 54.5

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

(-8) Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech, 60

San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl

UCLA vs. (-1) NC State, 59.5

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

West Virginia vs. (-5) Minnesota, 45

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

(-1.5) SMU vs. Virginia, 71.5

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland vs. (-2.5) Virginia Tech, 53

Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson vs. Iowa State

THURSDAY, DEC. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Tennessee vs. Purdue

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(-4) Pitt vs. Michigan State, 63.5

FRIDAY, DEC. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Wake Forst vs. Texas A&M

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Washington State vs. Miami

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan vs. Boise State

CPF Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Cincinnati vs. (-13.5) Alabama, 58.5

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl

(-7.5) Georgia vs. Michigan, 43.5

SATURDAY, JAN. 1

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs. Arkansas

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Kentucky

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. (-2) Notre Dame, 45

Rose Bowl Game

Utah vs. (-7) Ohio State, 67

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Baylor vs. (-2) Ole Miss, 51

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl

(-2.5) LSU vs. Kansas State, 46.5