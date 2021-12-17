College Football Bowl Picks: Making ATS Predictions For Every Bowl Game
Let's make some picks -- a lot of picks
Picking against the spread in any football game is difficult enough. Doing it for college football bowl games, where there are myriad factors that could affect a game, is even more difficult.
Making picks for every game before bowl season even starts? Well, that’s just dumb. But that’s not going to stop us from bringing that bowl season content to the table, friends.
The bowl season officially begins Friday, Dec. 17 at noon ET with the Bahamas Bowl in, well, the Bahamas, and it comes to an end with the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.
In between, there are more than 40 games for fans and bettors to sink their teeth into, and NESN.com/bets will have you covered with daily betting previews to help you find an edge. Unfortunately for us, though, as we don’t have that luxury when making these picks days or even weeks in advance.
Without further ado, here are our full against-the-spread picks for every bowl game on the board with lines coming from DraftKings Sportsbooks (lines as of Dec. 17).
DEC. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Toledo (-10) over Middle Tennessee State
Cure Bowl
Coastal Carolina (-12) over Northern Illinois
DEC. 18
Boca Raton Bowl
Appalachian State (-3) over Western Kentucky
New Mexico Bowl
UTEP +11.5 over Fresno State
Independence Bowl
No. 12 BYU -6.5 over UAB
LendingTree Bowl
Eastern Michigan (+8.5) over Liberty
LA Bowl
Utah State (+7) over Oregon State
New Orleans Bowl
No. 16 Louisiana (-4) over Marshall
DEC. 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Old Dominion (+9.5) over Tulsa
DEC. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming (-3.5) over Kent State
Cafe Frisco Bowl
No. 24 UTSA (-1) over San Diego State
DEC. 22
Armed Forces Bowl
Army (-3.5) over Missouri
DEC. 23
Frisco Football Classic
Miami (Ohio) (-3) over North Texas
Gasparilla Bowl
UCF (+6.5) over Florida
DEC. 24
Hawaii Bowl
Memphis (-6.5) over Hawaii
DEC. 25
Camellia Bowl
Georgia State (+4.5) over Ball State
DEC. 27
Quick Lane Bowl
Western Michigan (-5.5) over Nevada
Military Bowl
East Carolina (+3) over Boston College
DEC. 28
Birmingham Bowl
No. 21 Houston (+3) over Auburn
First Responder Bowl
Air Force (+1.5) over Louisville
Liberty Bowl
Mississippi State (-8) over Texas Tech
Holiday Bowl
UCLA (+1) over No. 18 NC State
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Minnesota (-4) over West Virginia
DEC. 29
Fenway Bowl
Virginia (-2) over SMU
Pinstripe Bowl
Maryland (-1) over Virginia Tech
Cheez-It Bowl
Iowa State (-1.5) over No. 19 Clemson
Alamo Bowl
No. 14 Oklahoma (-4.5) over No. 15 Oregon
DEC. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
South Carolina (+9) over North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Purdue (+4.5) over Tennessee
Peach Bowl
No. 11 Michigan State (-3) over No. 13 Pitt
Las Vegas Bowl
Arizona State (+7) over Wisconsin
DEC. 31
Gator Bowl
No. 23 Texas A&M (-4) over No. 20 Wake Forest
Sun Bowl
Washington State (+2.5) over Miami
Arizona Bowl
Central Michigan (+9) over Boise State
Cotton Bowl (College football playoff semifinal)
No. 4 Cincinnati (+13) over Alabama
Orange Bowl (College football playoff semifinal)
No. 2 Michigan (+8.5) over Georgia
JAN. 1
Outback Bowl
No. 21 Arkansas (+2.5) over Penn State
Citrus Bowl
No. 22 Kentucky (-3) over No. 15 Iowa
Fiesta Bowl
No. 5 Notre Dame (-2) over No. 9 Oklahoma State
Rose Bowl
No. 11 Utah (+6.5) over Ohio State
Sugar Bowl
No. 8 Ole Miss (PK) over No. 7 Baylor
JAN. 4
Texas Bowl
Kansas State (-2.5) over LSU