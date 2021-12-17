College Football Bowl Picks: Making ATS Predictions For Every Bowl Game Let's make some picks -- a lot of picks by Mike Cole 4 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Picking against the spread in any football game is difficult enough. Doing it for college football bowl games, where there are myriad factors that could affect a game, is even more difficult.

Making picks for every game before bowl season even starts? Well, that’s just dumb. But that’s not going to stop us from bringing that bowl season content to the table, friends.

The bowl season officially begins Friday, Dec. 17 at noon ET with the Bahamas Bowl in, well, the Bahamas, and it comes to an end with the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

In between, there are more than 40 games for fans and bettors to sink their teeth into, and NESN.com/bets will have you covered with daily betting previews to help you find an edge. Unfortunately for us, though, as we don’t have that luxury when making these picks days or even weeks in advance.

Without further ado, here are our full against-the-spread picks for every bowl game on the board with lines coming from DraftKings Sportsbooks (lines as of Dec. 17).

DEC. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Toledo (-10) over Middle Tennessee State

Cure Bowl

Coastal Carolina (-12) over Northern Illinois

DEC. 18

Boca Raton Bowl

Appalachian State (-3) over Western Kentucky

New Mexico Bowl

UTEP +11.5 over Fresno State

Independence Bowl

No. 12 BYU -6.5 over UAB

LendingTree Bowl

Eastern Michigan (+8.5) over Liberty

LA Bowl

Utah State (+7) over Oregon State

New Orleans Bowl

No. 16 Louisiana (-4) over Marshall

DEC. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion (+9.5) over Tulsa

DEC. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Wyoming (-3.5) over Kent State

Cafe Frisco Bowl

No. 24 UTSA (-1) over San Diego State

DEC. 22

Armed Forces Bowl

Army (-3.5) over Missouri

DEC. 23

Frisco Football Classic

Miami (Ohio) (-3) over North Texas

Gasparilla Bowl

UCF (+6.5) over Florida

DEC. 24

Hawaii Bowl

Memphis (-6.5) over Hawaii

DEC. 25

Camellia Bowl

Georgia State (+4.5) over Ball State

DEC. 27

Quick Lane Bowl

Western Michigan (-5.5) over Nevada

Military Bowl

East Carolina (+3) over Boston College

DEC. 28

Birmingham Bowl

No. 21 Houston (+3) over Auburn

First Responder Bowl

Air Force (+1.5) over Louisville

Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State (-8) over Texas Tech

Holiday Bowl

UCLA (+1) over No. 18 NC State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Minnesota (-4) over West Virginia

DEC. 29

Fenway Bowl

Virginia (-2) over SMU

Pinstripe Bowl

Maryland (-1) over Virginia Tech

Cheez-It Bowl

Iowa State (-1.5) over No. 19 Clemson

Alamo Bowl

No. 14 Oklahoma (-4.5) over No. 15 Oregon

DEC. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

South Carolina (+9) over North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Purdue (+4.5) over Tennessee

Peach Bowl

No. 11 Michigan State (-3) over No. 13 Pitt

Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State (+7) over Wisconsin

DEC. 31

Gator Bowl

No. 23 Texas A&M (-4) over No. 20 Wake Forest

Sun Bowl

Washington State (+2.5) over Miami

Arizona Bowl

Central Michigan (+9) over Boise State

Cotton Bowl (College football playoff semifinal)

No. 4 Cincinnati (+13) over Alabama

Orange Bowl (College football playoff semifinal)

No. 2 Michigan (+8.5) over Georgia

JAN. 1

Outback Bowl

No. 21 Arkansas (+2.5) over Penn State

Citrus Bowl

No. 22 Kentucky (-3) over No. 15 Iowa

Fiesta Bowl

No. 5 Notre Dame (-2) over No. 9 Oklahoma State

Rose Bowl

No. 11 Utah (+6.5) over Ohio State

Sugar Bowl

No. 8 Ole Miss (PK) over No. 7 Baylor

JAN. 4

Texas Bowl

Kansas State (-2.5) over LSU