College Football Odds: Here’s Latest Lines For Boston College In Military Bowl BC and Eastern Carolina will play Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET by Jenna Ciccotelli 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston College on Monday is scheduled to play in its first bowl game since 2019, though the missed opportunity isn’t due to a lack of eligibility.

The Eagles elected not to accept a bowl game invitation last season in the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return to postseason play with the 2021 Military Bowl against East Carolina.

The Eagles finished the season 6-6, though their hot start to the season was stunted with quarterback Phil Jurkovec suffering a wrist injury in the middle of the year. While he returned, Boston College dropped its final two games of the year, against ACC rivals Florida State and Wake Forest.

East Carolina, on the other hand, finished the year on a roll. After losing its first two contests of the season, the Pirates finished the year winning seven of 10 games and posting a 7-5 record.

The two sides have not played each other before.

Here are the latest odds for the Military Bowl, via DraftKings Sportsbook:

Money Line: Boston College -145, East Carolina +125

Spread: Boston College -3

Total: Over/Under 53.5

The Military Bowl — played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium — will be broadcast on ESPN.