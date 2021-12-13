Damian Lillard Returns to Trail Blazers Lineup Sunday Night by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Six-time All-NBA’er Damian Lillard returns to the Portland Trail Blazers’ lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Lillard hasn’t played since November 29 and has missed the past five games with an abdominal injury.

Damian Lillard, as pretty much expected, is available for Sunday night’s game against Minnesota. #RipCity — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) December 13, 2021

Lillard remains an integral part of the Blazers lineup. The 31-year-old leads the team in scoring and assists, averaging 21.5 points and 7.8 dimes per game while pulling down 4.0 rebounds. Lillard’s presence will be a welcome addition to the Blazers’ offense, as they’ve scored 94 or fewer points in three of their past four. The veteran point guard leads the team in Offensive Box Plus/Minus and has contributed 1.7 Offensive Win Shares, per Basketball-Reference.

Dennis Smith Jr. has started at point guard over the previous three games, as Anfernee Simons has been dealing with an ankle injury. Simons is also expected back in the lineup on Sunday, meaning Smith Jr.’s usage will take a big hit.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Blazers listed as -148 moneyline favorites and -3 on the spread.