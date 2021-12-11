Darrell Henderson won't play for the Rams on Monday by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Rams won’t have Darrell Henderson when they take on the Cardinals on Monday, Rams official website reports. Henderson was placed in the COVID-19 protocols on Saturday and won’t play this week and possibly not next week either. Assuming Henderson is vaccinated, he will need two positive tests 24 hours apart to return. If he isn’t vaccinated, he will be lost to the team for 10 days.

Henderson was having a solid season for the Rams as he has rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns and has caught 27 passes for 172 yards and three more touchdowns. Sony Michel is expected to handle a majority of the rush load with Henderson out of the lineup.

This game between the Rams and Cardinals will go a long way towards determining who will win the NFC West. If the Cardinals win, the division is all but over as they will have a three-game lead with just four games left to play. If the Rams win, then they would only be a game behind. The Rams are 2-point underdogs (-110) to the Jaguars and are +116 on the money line. The game has an over/under of 51.5, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the lines and props for this game and all others at FanDuel.com.